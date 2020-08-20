Yet another vile conspiracy theory (letter) Aug 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print First it was Barack Obama who was purportedly not eligible to be president.Now it’s Kamala Harris?Seriously? What’s next? Pamela DeBordEast Hempfield Township Today's Top Stories August a peachy month for preserving stone fruit [Extension column] 1 hr ago Local musicians step in to help raise money for injured woman with long road to recovery 1 hr ago DUIs, criminal mischief and assault: Lancaster County Police Log: Aug. 20, 2020 1 hr ago Sexual abuse in Plain communities is the target of task force from judge, nonprofit leader 1 hr ago 68% of Pennsylvania coronavirus deaths are from nursing and personal care homes 1 hr ago Lancaster judge lifts ban on lawyer who was barred from court amid COVID-19 concerns 1 hr ago Missing the fair this year? Share your favorite fair memories, stories and traditions 1 hr ago On smaller scale, annual Scottish Festival, Highland Games come to Quarryville Sept. 12 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Barack Obama Kamala Harris Eligibility Birth Certificate