Yet another timely rhyme (letter)

Of empathy he hasn't the tiniest spark.
In regard to competence, he's missing the mark.
He'll moan and he'll cuss,
Throw you under the bus.
That's our stable genius, our would-be monarch.

Barbara Wank
Lancaster