The first book I read in bed with a flashlight was “The Black Stallion” by Walter Farley. I was 10.

The adventure of a shipwrecked boy and horse captivated me, and I read it in its entirety that night. I had not been much of a reader, but a few months previously a car accident resulted in my usual activities being curtailed. While I was in the hospital, my aunt brought a bag of books, including one called “Maple Street,” by Nan Hayden Agle, about a little girl whose life was very different from mine. I was hooked for life.

Fast forward: Our daughters became voracious readers. There were times that I said to them, “Yes, you can read that book in two years.” Or I told them I’d read a book first so we could discuss it together.

The current impetus to ban books is disturbing and harks to Nazi book bans and book burnings.

As parents, we should monitor our kiddos’ books, to say “no” at times, or “yes, when you are older.” But these book bans? Absolutely not.

Have you read Markus Zusak’s historical fiction “The Book Thief”? I recommend it.

Carol Wenger

East Earl Township