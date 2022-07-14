In the July 9 letter “Let the people make decisions,” the writer concludes: “Let the American people vote ... instead of allowing a court of nine people to make those decisions.”

I agree. And that is exactly what the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling mandates. Contrary to the hysterics of the left and the news media, abortion has not been “outlawed” by the Supreme Court. The issue of abortion has simply been returned to “we the people,” to be decided by our elected representatives.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township