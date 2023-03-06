This is in response to the Feb. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Should we rely on Bible for morals?”

Yes, the Bible is our guide for morals. Without it, a person does whatever is right in his or her own eyes. A person looks at another person and sees him or her as not human and commits genocide.

Today, we murder millions of babies because we ignore the Bible, our conscience and science. We can’t base morals off emotion and culture — we can only base them off the Bible.

I can’t answer all of the letter writer’s questions, but I find the website gotquestions.org reliable. People must stop taking things from the Bible out of context. And they should only ask questions if they really want answers and aren’t just looking for an argument.

Dalton Myers

Peach Bottom