The April 19 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Report may not give full picture” soft-pedals the perennial failing county air quality grade from the American Lung Association.

By writing, “the ‘F’ Lancaster County received ... may not be a fair representation of the county’s air quality,” you do a disservice to the community. Your average reader interprets that as, “Well, it’s the air samples. It’s not really that bad where I am.”

The bottom line is that, yes, the air is that bad in Lancaster County. In some cases, maybe worse.

I can tell you that I have personally witnessed regular instances of unidentified items and brush being burned on farm fields and in lots in Ephrata Township. The smell of wood and other smoke in the area is a near-daily occurrence. Large plumes can regularly be seen from my home. And it’s not just individuals doing it. I’ve seen firsthand that the Ephrata Burger King spews smoke so thick you can sometimes barely see the traffic light.

People can ignore it and say that’s the way it’s always been. Or we can wake up and see that asthma, heart disease, lung cancer and other ailments are being caused, in part, by allowing the current practice of allowing preventable smoke emissions to continue.

LNP | LancasterOnline, please keep the bad air issue front and center and do not downplay it. It’s too important to our health and that of our children.

William P. Deegan Jr.

Ephrata