The letter writer who took issue with Rush Limbaugh receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom has no idea what patriotism is (“Rush Limbaugh is no patriot,” Feb. 24).
I have no doubt the writer has never listened to Limbaugh. He probably gets all his news from the bobbleheads on CNN, NBC, MSNBC, NPR, CBS and ABC and the other haters of Limbaugh and President Donald Trump.
Limbaugh is far more a patriot than many of us could hope to be. I am proud to say I have been listening to him for the past 30 years and will continue to do so until hell freezes over and while God allows Limbaugh to live on the Earth.
I suggest the letter writer do some research as to who Limbaugh employs and all the fundraising he has done for the following organizations: Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, Stand Up for Betsy Ross and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, just to name a few.
And speaking of awards, why were any of the following awarded the Nobel Peace Prize? Yasser Arafat, Barack Obama, the European Union and Al Gore. Obama gets the award and proceeds to bomb the Middle East more in his first year as president, in my estimation, than George W. Bush did in his entire presidency. When it comes to Gore, I am still waiting for the sky to fall. When it comes to Arafat, just ask the Israelis.
I guess those are the true patriots.
Thomas Cusick
East Lampeter Township