A Feb. 3 letter (“Takes issue with characterization”) criticized as “utterly absurd” a statement by Lancaster Theological Seminary professor Lee Barrett that God migrated into human territory and therefore became a refugee. Yet the Bible states that Mary and Joseph fled with baby Jesus to Egypt to escape the wrath of King Herod. This description exactly fits the definition of a refugee as one who “flees to a foreign country or power to escape danger or persecution.”
Imagine this: The Holy Family arrives in Egypt. They’re informed that the refugee quota has been reduced. They must return to Judea and try to hide from Herod. Or, as asylum-seekers, they must wait in the Sinai Desert until their claim is processed.
This happens to those who seek refuge or asylum in the U.S. today. The limit of refugees for 2020 has been reduced to 18,000 — a fraction of the number that this country has welcomed in the past. A new requirement — that each local government vote whether to receive refugees — makes it harder to host these people who are fleeing for their lives. Finally, the Trump administration has gone against international protocols for asylum-seekers, forcing them to wait in Mexico for their cases to be resolved. Thousands live in makeshift camps across the border, preyed on by criminal gangs and drug cartels.
If there are “millions of evangelical Christians in favor of legal, orderly immigration,” I would have to hope that they’re appalled by this administration’s disorderly and illegal treatment of refugees.
Daniel Erdman
Lancaster