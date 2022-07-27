A letter about gun laws and mass shootings (“ ‘Groundhog Day’ scenario with guns,” July 18) has to be addressed. The writer seems to think that it is not guns that are the problem but mental illness. He believes that gun laws don’t work, that people with mental illness would get guns anyway. He claims that gun laws degrade the Constitution.

These are talking points that corporations roll out when they fear for their bottom line. Does anyone believe that mental illness is strictly an American condition? Are we supposed to believe that countries that have strict gun laws in place have cured mental illness?

If you couldn’t buy semi-automatic guns in a store or at a gun show, where would you go? How many people, mentally ill or not, know how to contact illegal gun dealers? The U.S. leads the developed world in gun deaths and mass shootings. Were the couch commandos who attempted to overthrow the United States government on Jan. 6, 2021, all mentally ill? Another silly talking point often offered is the claim that guns don’t kill people when that is the only reason some guns exist.

What reasonable person could refute that the U.S. Supreme Court degraded the Constitution when some justices misinterpreted the Second Amendment? Was the teenager in Uvalde, Texas, part of a well-regulated militia? Americans love guns. Guns make some people feel powerful, so stop with the protection malarkey — nobody is trying to kill you. Convince me that Republicans are not in bed with the gun lobby. Civilized countries don’t have mass shootings or let citizens get murdered to appease some individuals’ feelings of inadequacy.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township