COVID-19 cases are spiking in Lancaster County and this is concerning. Going to the grocery story can be a precarious adventure. One trip was particularly disappointing. I made my way to the store’s deli department and saw a friend’s daughter waiting in line. I called her name and she turned around. I was shocked to see that she wasn’t wearing a mask. I asked her where her mask was and she replied, “Oh, I don’t do that.” I gestured toward her in disgust and walked away. She called after me, “I’m OK with that” — as if her choice was some grand stance.

Now, I’m like everyone else — I want life to be normal, but it is not. People are getting sick because of the novel coronavirus; some need to go to the hospital and tragically some die. How is not wearing a mask anything but a lack of humanity? I should note that this all happened at a time designated by the store for senior citizens, and my friend’s daughter went through a lane to be checked out instead of using self-checkout. Her parents have underlying health issues, and she sees them regularly.

There are new discoveries made about this virus almost everyday. Researchers have told us that the pandemic could be ended if 70% of us wore masks. I want life to be normal; I want to celebrate holidays; I want to see my parents — wear a mask!

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township