Letters to the editor

To the unknown person or persons: I want you to know of my profound disappointment on Sept. 7 when I stepped onto my porch and noticed that my “Fetterman For U.S. Senate” vinyl sign was missing.

Not only was it missing, it was unrecoverable, despite a search around the neighborhood. And the supporting aluminum poles had been bent at 45-degree angles! I have left the poles in place as a quiet testament to your callous actions.

Please know that I am a decorated veteran of the Gulf War, and I was merely exercising my right to free speech — the very right that I served my country to defend.

The sign can (and will) be replaced, but not my faith in my fellow Lancastrians.

J. S. “Woody” Chandler

Lancaster

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags