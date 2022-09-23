To the unknown person or persons: I want you to know of my profound disappointment on Sept. 7 when I stepped onto my porch and noticed that my “Fetterman For U.S. Senate” vinyl sign was missing.

Not only was it missing, it was unrecoverable, despite a search around the neighborhood. And the supporting aluminum poles had been bent at 45-degree angles! I have left the poles in place as a quiet testament to your callous actions.

Please know that I am a decorated veteran of the Gulf War, and I was merely exercising my right to free speech — the very right that I served my country to defend.

The sign can (and will) be replaced, but not my faith in my fellow Lancastrians.

J. S. “Woody” Chandler

Lancaster