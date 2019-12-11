We gave to the garden and the garden gave back. Imagine how excited we were this fall after waiting nine years for our persimmon tree to produce 540 sweet, orange fruit outside our living room window.
Imagine — after removing half our lawn and replacing it with winterberry, chokeberry, blueberry, raspberry, elderberry and other native wildflowers producing seeds in fall — the joy of seeing robins, catbirds, white-throated sparrows, cardinals, house finches and Carolina wrens flitting about daily, even as winter approaches. Our property has become part of their routine circuit.
How about the large oaks planted 45-plus years ago? Can you see the three young squirrels and their mom running about, digging up acorns they planted earlier? And the blue jays collecting them and flying off to who knows where to plant more trees?
I was amazed this fall when a giant swallowtail butterfly fluttered through the sunny, south side of our house. Was it the bright orange Mexican sunflowers that also attracted monarchs and hummingbirds, or the rue that feeds the giant swallowtail caterpillar that lured this incredible butterfly?
Clustered mountain mint and anise hyssop attract hundreds of interesting bees. In the absence of herbicides and pesticides, we’ve never seen more bees and butterflies than after we planted lots of native pollinator-friendly plants.
Attracting and supporting wildlife are intentional. The sometimes not-so-tidy front yard with oak leaves, spent goldenrod, asters and liatris is a paradise for the birds and wildlife we love. What’s in your front yard?
Dan Keener
East Hempfield Township