The mythology of the Christmas truce of 1914 between the British and the Germans echoes through the history and horror of World War I. The 1914 participants have long since passed on.
This is what we know: On or near Dec. 24-25, 1914, on a battlefield in Belgium, two enemies faced off. The expeditionary forces (British), including some Welsh fusiliers, were in one trench, and German forces were in the other. It is thought that, at some point in the evening, German soldiers lit a Christmas tree and started to sing carols. The Germans coaxed their young adversaries to engage in some holiday cheer. Upon realizing it was not a trap, some British soldiers climbed the barbed wire and faced their young German counterparts. They met together in the mud of “no man’s land.”
Regarding this truce of Christmas 1914, I have to dig deep into my heart to envision the meeting of the deadly combatants, who embraced each other on a muddy battlefield to exchange “spirits” and “sweets.” Many were very young — 16 to 20 years old. Though traumatized by the brutality of trench warfare, they were able to put aside divisions and, for a few delicious hours, embraced in human brotherhood. They sang, drank and left enough time to bury their dead. The sounds of “Silent Night” blended. The war went on. Christmas 1914 was a gift. Human love is surprising. Peace.
Wendy Christie
East Cocalico Township