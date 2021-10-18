LNP | LancasterOnline published what I believe to be yet another race-baiting piece (from The Associated Press) on the Oct. 9 Nation & World page (“Feds won’t charge in Jacob Blake shooting”).

I quote from the short article: “Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer” and “Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black.”

Is there any evidence at all that the skin color of either Sheskey or Blake was relevant?

A clearer explanation of why Sheskey shot Blake is given in the next paragraph: “Blake, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was armed with a knife.”

Blake reached down behind the door of a car that contained two children. Sheskey had a split-second to find out if Blake was reaching for a gun. (It turned out to be a knife.)

Furthermore, according to the longer version of the AP story, Sheskey “was afraid Blake would drive off with the children or use them as hostages.” Blake’s warrant was for third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. It is clear to me that Blake’s imminent dangerous actions were the reason for his being shot, not his skin color.

Given the current hair-trigger mentality regarding skin color in America, LNP | LancasterOnline ought to be more careful in its choice of what it publishes.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster