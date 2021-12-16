I was delighted to read that the National Christmas Center was reopening (“Sneak peek,” Nov. 24 LNP). My curiosity spiked, however, when I read the caption for the photo in the lower-left corner of the story, which stated that a New Jersey couple had delivered an “18th-century Neapolitan precipice that took 10 years to build.”

Why in the world would these folks be delivering an 18th-century Neapolitan cliff? Surely, what the caption writer meant was that they delivered “a replica of an 18th-century Neapolitan presepe that took 10 years to build.” Presepe is the Italian word for “manger” or “crèche” and is commonly used to describe Christmas Nativity scenes.

Just wanted to set the record straight.

Kathleen Moretto Spencer

West Lampeter Township