In an interview on WITF’s “Smart Talk” on May 12 about Lancaster County Republican elected officials defying the governor’s orders regarding COVID-19, state Sen. Scott Martin sounded like a teenager whining about an “unreasonable” parent’s rules.

The governor is tasked with doing what is best for the entire state. He has worked with that in mind by relaxing the rules where it seems appropriate. That’s just like allowing one child to have a few more privileges than another due to age, ability or trust level. We were certainly not untrustworthy, until now, but our ability, due to illness, is compromised.

Lancaster County has always been proud of the long-term care, personal care and other nursing facilities. Now some don’t want to count them when measuring the coronavirus? Elderly residents live in those facilities, but they are staffed by nurses, plus maintenance, food service and administrative personnel who do not live there. How do they avoid infecting a family member? Are they and their families not important or worthy of being counted?

Do elected officials remember that elderly people vote more regularly than any other demographic? Now you don’t want to include this demographic in the general population count for the virus. Should they not be counted at the voting booth, either?

Lawmakers: This defiance seems unlawful. May we, as voters, break laws with which we disagree?

Leigh-Ann Powers

East Hempfield Township