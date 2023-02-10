I am deeply saddened by all of the gun violence in this country today, and my heart goes out to the families involved. But I don’t think that punishing responsible gun owners is the answer.

There are millions of owners of legal guns in this country, and very few of them have accidents.

Place the blame where it belongs, because talking about disarming legal gun owners is surely not the answer. If you own a legal firearm and do not follow your state’s safety rules and gun laws, you should be held accountable.

Angel Feliciano

Lancaster