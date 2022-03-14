Let’s all agree that we are a human civilization founded and grounded in war. And until humanity votes to change that, the need for a “just” war — justifiable to God — will continue.

I believe this condition of humanity will remain until we collectively decide to enforce the Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928, in which nations pledged not to use war to resolve “disputes or conflicts of whatever nature or of whatever origin they may be, which may arise among them.”

Now we have the potential for World War III starting with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And we ponder this: What if peace, not war, had won the day?

President Joe Biden will go down in history with good marks for his courage to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan. For doing that, he felt the heat — the blowback from the military-industrial complex that President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about.

When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, George Kennan, who advocated for the U.S. policy of containment of Soviet expansion, stated that expanding NATO would be a major diplomatic blunder — essentially predicting Russia’s invasion this year.

Going into this trap, Biden chose to be power broker, taking a side in a Russia-Ukraine conflict that was hatched when the Berlin Wall came down.

I believe that Biden could have gone — and could still go — to the United Nations as a peace broker. The solutions seem obvious: a treaty and compromise under the watch of global eyes to ensure national independence and security. And Biden could end NATO, a relic of World War II, and earn himself a Nobel Peace Prize.

Instead, I believe that Biden’s wag-the-dog response to the invasion of Ukraine represents a major diplomatic blunder and may be the defining moment in his presidency.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township