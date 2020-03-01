President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will coordinate the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus did not reassure me. Pence was the governor of Indiana when he bungled an outbreak of HIV-related AIDS in his state. He responded to the crisis slowly, after the outbreak had simmered for years, and his approach to the outbreak apparently was informed more by his conservative moral beliefs than proven principles and practices of public health. Do we really want to trust our health and lives with this man?
Richard Fluck
Lancaster