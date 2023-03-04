The March 2 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Lititz tables vote on charging spots” correctly stated that the lithium batteries in electric cars pose a fire risk.

However, the discussion focused on where to place the chargers — mostly based on aesthetics. The priority should be where the cars are placed, to protect other properties if a car does catch on fire.

Years ago, people who could afford a garage built them away from their home because gas-engine vehicles had a history of catching on fire. We have a garage and hope to obtain an electric vehicle. The charging station can be inside — its cord will reach a bit outside. Mounting a charging station somewhere outside is much less of an aesthetic issue than a burnt-out dwelling.

Lou Deering

Lancaster Township