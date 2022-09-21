The decision by the Manheim Township commissioners regarding the proposed Lititz Pike Chick-fil-A is simply wrong, in my view. Commissioners Donna DiMeo, John Bear and Barry Kauffman are seemingly punishing a business for poor planning by the state, and caving to the “Oh, the traffic!” types is simply pathetic but, unfortunately, not unexpected.

We live here and there are people who seemingly want to erect barriers and not let anyone else into the area because of the issues they will create. Hello? By living here, we are creating issues, too!

So, as I understand this moving forward, all development in Manheim Township is basically at the will of the community regarding what is appropriate land use.

Mark Anderson

Manheim Township