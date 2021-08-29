I like President Joe Biden. It is nice to have a president who surrounds himself with competent advisers and appoints people based on merit; establishes intelligent policies on the environment and fighting climate change; has done an admirable job distributing the COVID-19 vaccines; has stood up to racism; has worked on a bipartisan bill to improve our infrastructure; has begun to restore our respect in the world; and has restored integrity to the Justice Department.

But the one decision I don’t understand is why he is pulling American troops completely out of Afghanistan.

We spent over $1 trillion in Afghanistan and lost more than 2,400 American service members in a war that caused much suffering for many people, both Americans and Afghans.

Yet we now pull out entirely, knowing that the Taliban will overrun the country. It seems as if 20 years of fighting and obscene amounts of money have been spent in vain. The swiftness of the Taliban’s victory in fewer than 20 days was utterly stunning.

For years, politicians of both parties have told us that we were there to try to prevent Afghanistan from becoming the training ground for another 9/11.

I especially mourn for the women and girls of Afghanistan, who now will likely not have any opportunities or education.

Afghanistan is again cast into darkness as we seemingly wait for the next evil to be plotted by extremists who hate who we are and what we stand for.

Nicholas Veronis

Manheim Township