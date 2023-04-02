The subject of guns in our country is one of dire controversy and, of course, the easiest way to eliminate the mass shootings — although impossible — would be to rid ourselves of every gun.

What is even more difficult, however, is finding the reasons why someone would commit such heinous acts. That takes much more effort, as well as money to support those efforts. So, as with so many other issues in our country, we would sooner take the path of least resistance.

Legislators have absolutely no idea how to stop the violence, because few to no enactments would stop those who want to take a life, with or without the use of guns. So we seek to make the ownership of guns such an irritatingly convoluted exercise that we throw up our hands in surrender — or so it would be hoped. That, too, will never happen.

Those of us who own guns are pretty well dug in. We steadfastly believe in the ownership and use of guns for hunting or for pleasure — or quite simply to defend ourselves if necessary in the face of danger to ourselves or our loved ones.

Paying attention, being vigilant, taking care of each other and being generally aware of our surroundings would go a long way toward lessening what we’ve been experiencing. Red flags have been revealed in almost every case involving these murderers, but they’ve been ignored in practically every case. Until we stop the apathy, we will continue as we are.

Michael Baley

Mount Joy