Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that Pennsylvania pandemic restrictions are to be lifted on May 31, with the exception of the mask mandate. Masks will no longer be required when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

While Wolf’s actions are certainly greeted with approbation by the vast majority of Pennsylvanians, I believe there is one important flaw. In my view, the goal of reaching a 70% vaccination rate is completely unrealistic and most likely impossible to achieve.

The simple fact is that vaccine refusal by many Pennsylvanians is more than a “headwind.” It is a barrier that is slammed in the face of herd immunity. Reasons for refusal range from the legitimate to the positively inane.

Americans have every right to refuse a vaccine — for whatever reason — without coercion or fear of retribution. But the “refusers” have absolutely no right to hold the inoculated population hostage.

The only sensible path, in my view, is for Wolf to fix a firm deadline for lifting the mask mandate. When all of the adult population of Pennsylvania has had the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it should be time for the masks to go — and the “refusers” are on their own.

Jeffrey Fasnacht

Landisville