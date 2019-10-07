I am writing in response to the recent letters demonizing the work of Church World Service (“Concerned about funding source,” Sept. 26, and “Church World Service agenda,” Oct. 2).
An “Americans first” attitude is revolting and wrong. The refugees being resettled by Church World Service have escaped war, famine, rape, the death of family and friends, and the destruction of their homes and communities. They have been extensively vetted by the U.S. government and waited years to escape the devastation in their home countries.
And yes, Church World Service receives funding from the government in order to do its work and makes no secret of it. Why should it? Why is this more nefarious than any other charity that does the same? How dare anyone declare we turn our backs on God’s children simply because they were not born within the borders of this country.
America is blessed to have the resources to care for both its citizens and refugees being welcomed to our country. Indeed, it is our moral imperative to do so. “When an alien resides with you in your land, you shall not oppress the alien … you shall love the alien as yourself” (Leviticus 19:33-34).
The evils of xenophobia still lurk, even in America’s “refugee capital.”
Leslie McCarthy
Manheim Township