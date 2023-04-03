Recently, two writers who were published in LNP | LancasterOnline made persuasive arguments in support of “woke.” There was the March 24 letter “Some thoughts on use of ‘woke’ ” and the March 28 column “What are we to make of the term ‘woke’?” by John Gerdy.

Unfortunately, both writers used Merriam-Webster to define woke as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues — especially issues of racial and social justice.”

Sorry, but that’s an absurd definition of woke. Perhaps it’s the “woke” definition, but the two writers were misled.

Here is how “woke” has manifested itself in our society: equity (equal outcomes) has replaced equality (equal opportunity); elite educational institutions implemented racial preferences for admissions; gender is no longer a biological imperative; useful discussion on climate has been replaced by one-sided climate change alarmism; critical race theory advances the notion that America was founded on racism and white supremacy and that our institutions are still racist; there are pushes to defund the police; district attorneys are not prosecuting crimes; cancel culture — condemning individuals for positions that don’t fit the “woke” narrative — is spreading; diversity, equity and inclusion are taking over corporate boards and college institutions; and the 1619 Project, which is factually incorrect and has been debunked by college professors, is taught in some schools.

I could go on.

Both writers proclaimed that they were fine with the idea of being “woke,” given the perverse definition from Merriam-Webster. In consideration of the above, I wonder if they still feel the same way.

Ritch Haag

Manor Township