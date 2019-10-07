My father served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. I believe he started using heroin shortly afterward. With no institutional support for his post-traumatic stress disorder, he turned to opioids to cope with the horrors of war.
He was arrested for felony drug possession when I was 2. My mom and I stayed at the Water Street Rescue Mission, eventually moving into the SoWe neighborhood.
Because prisons then focused on education and recovery, my father earned a degree in human services. Afterward, he became a counselor for the Spanish American Civic Association, helping clients with their own addiction struggles. He had such a model recovery story, then-Gov. Tom Ridge presented him with a Latino outreach award. I idolized my dad: my baseball coach, cheerleader and best friend.
He relapsed. I remember visiting him in the hospital while he was in police custody, too sick for prison. For years I believed recovery was right around the corner. He died in 2002.
The instability of life in prison and separation from a supportive family makes recovery nearly impossible. I know that frustration and despair well.
Our justice system is at its best when it promotes recovery, but today we focus on quotas and extended sentences. Electing Hobie Crystle district attorney is a crucial step in addressing our community’s health needs with evidence-based solutions that prioritize healing and learning. People we know and love are dying, and we can’t keep trusting the same failed approaches to deliver a different outcome. That’s the definition of insanity.
Charles Linares
Lancaster