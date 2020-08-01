I believe we are being prepared again for the claim that President Donald Trump has stolen the election. The polling indicates that Joe Biden is ahead of Trump, just as it did with Hillary Clinton against Trump. Could it be that the people being polled are answering the phones and being polled with convoluted questions that obtain a desired result? I assume that, like myself, whenever you answer your phone or get a robocall, you hang up or ignore the call.

Just as in 2016, Trump was asked if he would accept the election results without questioning them. But that’s exactly what has occurred the past four years from the other side — questioning and essentially trying to throw out the election results of 2016.

On top of all of this, mail-in ballots are being pushed, presenting additional issues. It is seemingly easy enough to ensure that a polling place is set up to reduce the chance of getting COVID-19. Voters have to provide identification, so contact tracing would be possible.

Should we fully trust that the person mailing in a ballot is a citizen and permitted to vote according to the law? Just imagine the time it would take to validate a mail-in ballot, if done properly to address those issues. We definitely will not know who won the election the day of, or the day after, the election. In fact, some questions about the primary election results will never be fully resolved.

Jay Hess

Mountville