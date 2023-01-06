The Dec. 27 letter “On importance of democracy” prompts me to issue a request to the letter writer in the name of comprehension. I have no doubts of the writer’s intelligence or command of the English language. However, in writing letters to the public, perhaps a more simple way of expressing his views would go a long way toward getting that same public to at least understand what he is writing.

Big words are impressive, but understanding their meaning is essential to getting across one’s point of view. I have read this writer’s letters over the years and, in most cases, done so several times in order to more clearly decipher what he is attempting to say. Generally, I come away lost and frustrated.

Simplicity of language is necessary for understanding. Complicating the argument of an issue with verbosity, circuitousness and garrulous words falls on deaf ears or blind eyesight, if you know what I mean.

Michael Baley

Mount Joy