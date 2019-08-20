In response to the July 27 “Buggies in the burbs” article, I invite Richard Szarko and attorney Virginia Morrison to personally tour with me in Lancaster County to discover that: 1) a significant number of Mennonites, like the Amish, have decided not to trade in their horse and carriage for the horseless carriage. This is not an “Amish only” religious issue; 2) horse droppings are a gift. The more droppings I can shovel from my street into my wife’s flower beds, the less mushroom mulch I need to buy for her; and 3) increased congestion is a gift. Horse traffic makes me drive slower but there are many benefits including improved safety for pedestrians and motorists, having more time to appreciate the thriving flower beds along the road that benefit from a generous helping of droppings, and an opportunity to practice some of life's virtues including patience toward others, gratitude for what we enjoy in life and tolerance for the religious convictions of others.
Tim Herr
Earl Township