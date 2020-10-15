In the Oct. 6 letter “Police singled out for criticism,” the writer pointed to the fact that we had a two-term Black president as evidence that racism does not exist in our country.

Here are a few questions to the letter writer regarding his community: How many persons of color sit on the Ephrata Borough Council? How many persons of color are employed by the Ephrata Police Department? How many persons of color hold administrative or teaching positions in the Ephrata Area School district? How many persons of color hold administrative positions at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital? How many persons of color hold executive positions at Ephrata National Bank?

And finally, in your Ephrata neighborhood, how many of your neighbors are persons of color?

The likelihood that the answer to each and every one of these questions is zero or close to zero is no coincidence, and that, in my view, is the result of the pervasive racism upon which our country was founded and upon which it stands today.

Perhaps the letter writer should look beyond the homogenous world in which he exists to see our country as it really is.

Andrea (Snyder) Eberhart

Akron