I dream of some solutions to our troubling problems:

1. All eligible citizens will make their voices heard at the ballot box and in contacts with our leaders and representatives. We will say we want an end to the corruption, partisanship, violence, racism, disrespect and self- interest that is destroying our beloved America. We are not just Democrats, Republicans and independents. We are Americans!

2. All lives matter. That includes women’s rights, LGBT people and people of color.

3. The Second Amendment does not give citizens the right to use military-style rifles to wantonly kill and maim innocent victims.

4. Promote education, the arts and cultures of all citizens.

5. Work with other countries on health, peace and military issues.

6. Reclaim our moral and spiritual values. God is still in control. Let us seek God’s guidance!

Joyce W. Bohn

Manheim Township