Under the direction of Salisbury Township’s Paula Diem, the first Pequea Valley participation in National Wreaths Across America Day was a huge success. There were hours, days and weeks of planning. Coordinating the many local organizations needed full cooperation of the community.
At an impressive ceremony Dec. 14 at Salisbury Township Park in Gap, local citizens honored our often forgotten servicemen and women both living and long gone. After taps sounded, 300 volunteers disregarded the rain and cold to place wreaths on graves in 19 cemeteries in three townships.
Leona Baker
Salisbury Township