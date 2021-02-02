On Jan. 8, I listened in on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s “town hall” phone call. He explained that early on Jan. 7, he objected to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes not because of voter fraud, but because he believes our state voting process was unconstitutional — even though federal and state judiciary branches determined otherwise.

Smucker felt so strongly that he put forth his best effort to convince Congress members from Pennsylvania and 49 other states that legitimate votes cast by Pennsylvanians should be negated and our electoral votes tossed out. Smucker felt the election would not be overturned, but that he still needed to voice his objections.

After hearing this, and his praise of former President Donald Trump for the past four years, I wanted to ask one question: “Mr. Smucker, if President Trump had won our state by any margin, would you have worked as hard to convince others to support you, gone on national TV to oppose our state’s electoral votes due to their alleged unconstitutionality and demanded our votes be removed from President Trump's count?”

If you can honestly answer “yes” to your constituency and anyone who knows you well, perhaps it was OK to address Congress on Jan. 7. If the honest answer is “no,” then you should be ashamed of your actions, the perception you gave that the Constitution means less than any individual’s political aspirations and the impression you gave that Pennsylvania did not conduct a viable election.

Chuck Brewer

Elizabethtown