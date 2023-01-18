Allow me to add my two cents to the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health gift card debacle.

My brother was recently in the hospital with a very serious illness. The care he received was superb. In fact, our family has been involved with Lancaster General Hospital since the 1940s and has always been treated with respect and compassion by its hardworking nurses and staff. My mother had a deep admiration for the nursing field and she passed that along to me.

If I received a salary equivalent to that of Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman, I would have given the health system’s approximately 9,300 employees a $25 gift card out of my own pocket.

Hey, probably make it $50, as I can only imagine their earnings and bonuses.

Too bad Cousin Eddie and his recreational vehicle aren’t around.

Lisa Greybill

West Lampeter Township