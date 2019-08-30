Thank you for the Aug. 17 front-page article honoring U.S. Army Sgt. Melvin R. Wink (“Bridge to honor CV grad and veteran”). My husband and I graduated with Mel and had classes with him over the years; he was a high school friend.
We attended the programs in 1991 and 2011 at Conestoga Valley High School where he was honored for his military service. We were there because we knew about the events beforehand.
Did I miss an earlier story regarding the ceremony to rename the new bridge in West Earl Township? I know numerous classmates would have been there to show support to Christine’s and Mel’s family. (Also, the undated photo on Page A4 on Aug. 17 was taken for our 1967 yearbook.)
Elizabeth Cooper Grumbine
and Robert Grumbine
New Holland