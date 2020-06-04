With many of us choosing to request and return mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary, I was surprised that LNP | LancasterOnline published its voting guide on May 27 — after I had completed my ballot.

We were getting nudges to return them, though county officials could not start counting them until Election Day. Nevertheless, I mailed mine the afternoon of May 26, after completing it the previous night. I received an email acknowledgment that it had been received the afternoon of May 28.

Could you please plan to print the voting guide for the general election two weeks in advance of the election? And could our legislators work on smoothing the process by allowing convenient drop-off locations, as well as allowing processing of mail-in ballots to start before Election Day?

Beth Katz

Manor Township