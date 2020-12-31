To place the prospective tallest building in Lancaster County, the Willow Valley Mosiac, in historic Lancaster city could be a huge detriment to the tourist industry (“Reshaping the skyline,” Dec. 22).

The new city skyline and the construction would destroy the effect of the historical sites going back to the 1600s. And it could detract from tourists’ reflections on the developing historical events over many long centuries.

Doris Dickerson

Manheim Township