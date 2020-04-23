If not for the novel coronavirus, Price Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster would be celebrating Arbor Day this week with the help of Lancaster Tree Tenders, a branch of the Lancaster Conservancy.

Three years ago, the Tree Tenders reinvigorated a tradition of celebrating this important holiday in our public schools that was started in 1884 by J.P. McCaskey.

This year’s program would have included presentations, an appearance by McCaskey (aka Jeremiah Miller) and, of course, tree plantings on the school grounds.

McCaskey brought the holiday across the Pennsylvania border from Nebraska, where it had originated in 1872. He and E.E. Higbee, a fellow Lancastrian and educator, pressured the then-governor of the state, Robert Pattison, to declare Arbor Day a statewide school celebration, and so it began.

During McCaskey’s next 22 years at the high school, more than 9,000 trees were planted in the city.

In 1886, an editor in Belgium, praising the Pennsylvania initiative, called his countrymen to action: “Let us teach the children to love the trees.” Kudos to the Tree Tenders for their good work, and fingers crossed that they’ll be able to do so again next April!

Dolores Parsil

Lancaster