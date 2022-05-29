When we inexorably experience the aftermath of gun violence, what is missing from the equation of addressing it? Tougher sentencing? Think that will stop the slaughter? Big deal — most shooters intend to die.

We’re seeing the same pitiful, evasive dance politicians perform each time a mass-shooting tragedy occurs. They know the answer, but deflect and abrogate their responsibility.

From Sandy Hook to Robb Elementary — and all the senseless, horrific massacres in between — nothing happens to curtail gun violence.

The majority of Americans believe action against the proliferation of, and easy access to, guns should be instituted, yet there is no tipping point, because there doesn’t seem to be a price high enough to restrict guns.

This should Make America Grate Again: the inanity and banality of the modicum of life’s value by some representatives in Congress.

So, what solution is recommended? Bill, baby, bill. Every single bloody day — as every day has been bloody — present congressional bills to restrict access to guns to only those responsible citizens who pass a criminal background check, are mentally capable and are nonthreatening.

Require gun registration every year, like a vehicle. Present alternate legislation, such as hiring armed guards for schools, paid for by taxes on gun manufacturers, sellers and owners. Turn places of worship, community gatherings and educational institutions into bastions.

The unsavory irony: guns protecting us from open gun borders. This may be Fortress America, but never give up.

Don Rossi

Manheim Township