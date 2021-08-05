The Aug. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline cited a recent C-SPAN survey on presidents in which it (our local newspaper) correctly lamented that Pennsylvania’s only president (James Buchanan) is “still rated as worst president.”

But if C-SPAN wants to find America’s “worst president,” I believe it can look at the one now in Washington, D.C., and the cabal that has seemingly been using him to keep our borders open for criminals to come pouring through. They also spend so much of our tax money that it undermines our beloved nation and the future of our children.

Our country is in dire straits — and I believe the saddest part of it lies in our ignorance. For if we had known about President Joe Biden and his past, awash with plagiarism, our country would not be in this state. May the Lord forgive our nation for putting such a man as this in our White House, and may we vote differently in the next election.

Rev. Dr. Robert S. Rapp

Manheim Township