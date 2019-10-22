I have been reading about climate change since the 1980s. The predictions are pooh-poohed by some, and some say they are scare tactics. I think, OK. But for what purpose?
The climate scientists give us their best guess on the future and many say no, it won’t be that bad. But the projections are middle ground, and it is just as likely that it will be worse than projected.
The speed of thawing in the tundra and Arctic is startling to me, because I remember when in elementary school I read the National Geographic magazines on Arctic exploration. Winter sea ice was 10 feet thick and shore to shore. Now the Arctic Ocean does not completely freeze.
Ask people who live in upper Canada or in Alaska if the weather has changed greatly. The change is here, and I fear it may be worse than projected. In 10 years or so we will know. Perhaps it will be too late to reverse it.
Jay George
Penn Township