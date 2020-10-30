In the Spotlight PA story “Article sparks election fears,” which was published on the front page of the Sept. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline, it was reported that state Republican Chairman Lawrence Tabas has suggested to President Donald Trump's campaign staff that the GOP-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature choose electors who will vote for Trump if there is uncertainty or dispute over the validity of ballots cast.

This suggestion reveals to me how deeply Trump has co-opted the Republican Party in this state. Trump has openly disclosed how little value he places on the democratic system in our country, and now the Republican Party chairman in this state has seemingly signed on to his authoritarian preferences. The Republican Party in this state needs an internal wake-up call to restore its support of democracy.

Harley Barnes

Warwick Township