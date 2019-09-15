A response to the Aug. 25 Sunday LNP letter “Seeking brave GOP leader to save US”:
I noticed that the writer said she is 90, but her letter lets me down. If there’s something I learned from most people of that age group, it’s the following: They were raised in a different way than most youth are today. They were often taught to accept blame and first sweep the dirt in front of their own house and/or organization or political party they support (Democrats in this instance).
But if there was something I gathered from this letter it was this: She has a current liberal mindset that the other party has to conform to her wishes, but never mind that her party is committing the same crime that she is complaining about. If her party does this, it’s fine — it’s just not fine if the opposing party does this.
So in essence I’m told the Republicans need a savior, which is true, but then I’m led to believe the Democrats are the role model — which I know from firsthand experience is totally false. They could probably use a savior even more than Republicans, but never mind them and their ways.
To the letter writer: First ask the Democrats to change since they are your own, and then the Republicans might follow the example! How much easier it is to say the Republicans need a savior and just stay silent about your own party.
I’m sincerely disappointed in her letter!
B.L. Nolt
East Earl Township