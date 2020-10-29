State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said Republicans dropped their plan to create an “election integrity” panel with subpoena power because “the left and their media allies distorted the image of a bipartisan committee into a nefarious effort on our part to interfere with the upcoming election.”

Why should we not be suspicious of such a proposal? Pennsylvania is a key swing state. Republicans have already filed what I believe are frivolous lawsuits alleging voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, saying he doubts the election will be fair if he loses. He has called on the Proud Boys, a far-right fascist group, to “stand by.”

Why did Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reverse his 2016 assertion that no Supreme Court justice nomination should be considered in an election year? That was how he justified blocking Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee. But now he rushed to approve Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The only reason in my mind for McConnell’s disgustingly hypocritical turnabout is that he and Trump want a solid 6-3 majority in place so the Supreme Court can potentially hand the election to Trump if there’s any controversy. And I believe Trump will do all he can to stir up controversy.

With so many threats to the popular vote and to democracy itself, there is every reason to be vigilant until Nov. 3 and afterward, while votes are being counted.

Keep your eyes wide open for the possible invalidation of our votes in the name of order and security.

Daniel Erdman

Lancaster