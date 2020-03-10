What a beautiful picture of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in front of the Taj Mahal in India. The last time “The Don” stood in front of the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, he claimed bankruptcy. A really smart businessman couldn’t make money with a casino. He just moved on to another “game” — America. I’m afraid he is going to do the same thing to America, claim bankruptcy and move on to another “game.”
Look at the deficit. There’s still no health care for many. And still no tax returns from Trump.
As you Bernie Sanders haters would say, “Who’s going to pay for that?”
Dale Rettew
Christiana