If the white Christian nationalists who have already, in my view, taken over the Republican Party manage to take control of this pluralistic, democratic nation, what will America look like? Here’s what I envision:

— Religious tolerance will be gone, as citizens are pressured to adopt the official (racist) beliefs undergirding white Christian nationalism.

— People of other faiths and religions, and nonreligious individuals, will experience discrimination in many areas of life, including work, school and government.

— Christian nationalist school board members will restrict, if not bar, educators from teaching the complete, truthful history of our nation.

— The Christian nationalist government will feel free to invade every aspect of our lives, including our physical bodies, denying, among other things, a woman’s right to choose to end a pregnancy.

— Minorities — religious, ethnic and gender-identity — will experience increasing abuse (verbal and physical) and Muslims, in my opinion, will face potential expulsion from the country.

— Civil and voting rights will be erased, relegating African Americans and others, once more, to unjust second-class citizenship.

— Our electoral system will be at the mercy of Christian nationalist officials willing to throw out results they don’t like (as they already tried to do on Jan. 6, 2021).

— And, of course, intimidating, gun-toting patriots will be common on our streets.

I don’t want to live in that world; I hope most of us don’t. And we don’t have to. We can prevent it if we think carefully before we vote in the elections of 2022 and 2024.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster