In November’s presidential election, our country faces a lose-lose situation. If President Donald Trump wins the election, I believe we will have to endure four more years of division, hate, a leadership vacuum, and a continued decline in international relationships. With no 2024 reelection to worry about and a sense of a mandate from his voters, Trump would be unchecked to continue his dictatorial tendencies and keep chipping away at the Constitution. He would also get in another 200-plus rounds of golf at his resorts on the taxpayers’ dime, but I digress.

If Trump loses the election, he would likely begin daily tweets declaring a “fake election!” He would do all he can to stir his masses into protests that would make the current George Floyd protests seem small by comparison. Trump would insist on state recounts and endlessly challenge the results in the courts. This man will never go quietly into the night.

Anybody looking forward to November’s election?

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township