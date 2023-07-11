“I’m worried about the world our grandchildren will grow up in,” said my fellow 84-year-old friend as we waited in line to buy tickets to a Pirates game in Pittsburgh on June 29.

The game was delayed 45 minutes by bad air, and you could hardly see the downtown skyline across the Allegheny River from the stadium. This smog was caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada, which have been worsened by global warming. Since then we have had the four warmest days in Earth’s history, according to average global temperature. By the end of the decade, a rising ocean will have coastal cities partially under water and high temperatures will limit agricultural areas, so food supply may become an issue.

But our legislators continue to ignore — or worse, deny — this problem. They also don’t do anything to stem gun violence, which kills more than 100 Americans every day. Instead, they worry about the role of transgender people, which, like abortion, should not be the government’s concern.

Yes, I worry that my grandchildren will live in an environment that is always too warm, where food might be in short supply and where violence in the streets will make it unsafe to go outside. Not a promising future.

Turk Pierce

New Holland