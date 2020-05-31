Regarding the ongoing financial struggles of the Lancaster Family YMCA, which includes the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA:

I know that everyone is struggling in these difficult times with both health and financial concerns. But I can’t help but feel the loss our whole community will suffer with the loss of this long-standing institution. Some of our most vulnerable populations are served in these facilities. Programming serves students from Lampeter-Strasburg, older adults and special-needs populations.

If I had a million dollars to save this community resource, I would. I have kept up my membership throughout the closure, but I know that doesn’t go far.

On a personal level, I want to thank the YMCA for saving my health and supporting the health of all those who have attended morning swim classes. Many of us suffer with debilitating joint issues, some even arriving poolside with canes and walkers. Others, like myself, just hobble in. I have no idea how some of my fellow seniors are coping now, with no pool. I have found a physical therapist and a kind neighbor, as well as friends, who have offered their private pools to help me keep my legs under me and functional. But not everyone is this blessed.

Please, Lancaster, find a way to keep this priceless resource in our communities.

Kathy Winters

West Lampeter Township